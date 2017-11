COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Robotics Team at Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning (AcademyACL) won first place at the Pikes Peak Hub of the B.E.S.T. Robotics competition on Oct. 21, sending them to the Rocky Mountain B.E.S.T. regional competition in Denver on Dec. 16 and 17!

AcademyACL students competed with their “firefighting” robot and took home the Spirit and Sportsmanship Award and overall 1st Place BEST Award for points in all categories. The team, consisting of 32 fifth through eighth graders, is split into marketing and engineering groups that have been organized into real-world work teams. They competed as the youngest Pikes Peak B.E.S.T. team against five others, including another middle school and four high schools.

In the competition, the robot had three minutes to earn points in three different ways. AcademyACL’s team chose to retrieve a mannequin (“Manny”) and transport to a stretcher away from the “fire”, as their first priority. The faster the retrieval, the more points earned. Overall points are based on five categories: Exhibit and Interviews, Marketing Presentation, Spirit and Sportsmanship, Engineering Notebook, and Overall Robot Performance. Students are refining their robot and their processes as they prepare for more intense competition at regionals.

The national B.E.S.T. (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) program offers free participation to middle and high school programs, and provides students a way to experience the importance of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, teamwork, and communication. The first annual Pikes Peak B.E.S.T. competition began this fall.

If you’d like to get involved and help donate toward the team’s trip to Denver, visit academyaclrobotics.org or click here. All donations are tax-deductible.