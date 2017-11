COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ormao Dance Company and School has been the resident professional dance company since 1990, providing performances, classes, and outreach.

They work with students of all ages and abilities to promote the power of healing through dance. Ormao also has programs for local schools that creatively combine dance with core subjects.

Jan Johnson, the artistic director at Ormao, and Laura Hymers Treglia, the outreach leader, join FOX21 Weekend Morning News to talk about the organization and all it does in the community.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.