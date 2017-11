COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to weigh in on the proposed Garden of the Gods restroom facility improvements at an upcoming final public meeting.

The City of Colorado Springs and RTA Architects are seeking input from the public on the Master Plan for Garden of the Gods Restroom Facility Improvements.

Citizens are invited to attend the second and final public meeting to provide feedback.

The open house is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center cafe located at 1805 N. 30th Street.

For more information, click here.