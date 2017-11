FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Texas Creek area on Friday.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near the Arkansas River around 5 p.m.

Fremont County detectives along with investigators with the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.