COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews have contained a structure fire in the Stratton Meadows area on Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about the incident that happened at 2134 S. Corona Avenue, off E. Cheyenne Road and Montrose Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a utility closet and extended into the floor. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are on the way to assess the scene.