COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured when she jumped from a moving car in central Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of El Paso Street and Nichols Boulevard. They said the woman, 35, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.