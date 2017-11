COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted them in a stolen car in western Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 a.m., they got a call about a stolen car in a parking lot in the area of South Eighth Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. As officers arrived, the driver tried to escape, according to police. He squeezed the car between a patrol car and a guardrail, causing a crash. Police said the officer who was in the patrol car was not injured.

Police said both people in the car, Nicole Whittle and John Wagner, were wanted. They were arrested without further incident.