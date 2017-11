COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the teenagers charged in connection with the murder of a Colorado Springs liquor store owner has been sentenced.

Prosecutors said the 13-year-old defendant, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in the department of youth services. The teen was charged with first-degree murder.

Two other suspects–18-year-old Phinehas Daniels and a 16-year-old boy–were also charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Donat Herr was killed in the shooting, which happened during a robbery just before midnight February 15 at his store, Empire Liquor at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.