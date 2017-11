PUEBLO COUNTY, , Colo. — Seven children now have families they can call their own, they were officially adopted Friday morning in Pueblo County.

Tears of joy, clapping and laughter filled Courtroom 401 at Dennis Maes Judicial building, as five families waited to take their formal oath of adoption.

For the Trujillo family, they adopted two girls Friday, making them their second and third adoptions.

“It’s very emotional because they come with different situations, problems, and like I said; once they walk through that door, it’s our job at that point to go forward and who cares what happened in the past, we just live towards the future, and to better these children and give them what they need,” said Senieda Trujillo, family who adopted two girls Friday.

The family’s Case Worker, Sabrina, whose been with the girls, Cassie and Emma, for the past two years, had a message for them.

“You’re safe, and you will always be safe and I expect to be at your High School graduation, so I better get an invitation,” said Sabrina Haines, Case Worker Specialist for the Adoption Unit at Pueblo County’s Department of Social Services.

While Cassie and Emma’s story just begins, for teen, Tony Builta, he is living proof that adoption changes lives.

“I was put into Foster care as soon as I was born, and I was in seven different foster homes before I was adopted at the age of five,” said Tony Builta, who went through Foster care.

Tony says he’s grateful to have been part of his family for nine years.

“I just like being chosen, it just feels more special to me,” said Builta.

For more information about Foster care informational meetings and Foster care, click here or call 719-583-6884.