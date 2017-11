COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man entered a Colorado Springs home and tried to rob a sleeping couple at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. at a home on Enchanted Circle North, which is in the area of Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. The victims told police they were sleeping in a basement bedroom when someone came in through the unlocked front door. The suspect told the victims to face their pillows, patted them down, and demanded cash, according to police. When the victims said they had no cash, the suspect left.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.