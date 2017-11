FOX21 seeking an experienced live Television Newscast Director to join our news team!

The experienced candidate will have operating Knowledge of ROSS Synergy and ROSS Overdrive automated systems, Telemetrics robotic cameras, I-News, EDIUS, Chyron Duet and Lyric and Adobe Photoshop puts you way ahead of the game. The candidate must have the ability to work in a team setting to achieve a high level of quality productions. The ideal candidate will work well under pressure and stay cool when things become challenging. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by visiting http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ or Send resume and cover letter to: Joe Cole, News Director, jcole@kxrm.com Pre-Employment Background Screenings required. EOE-M/F/D/V encouraged to apply.