COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he used his car to break into a Colorado Springs business Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. at a business in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Lehman Drive. The burglar used his car to ram the front door of the business and then stole items from inside, according to police.

The suspect, 60-year-old James Rohrs, left the scene in his car, but officers found and arrested him a few blocks away, according to police.