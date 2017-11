FOX21 News Is Seeking A:

LIFE STYLE SHOW HOST-PRODUCER

Position Summary:

The host/producer to launch our new hour long Lifestyle Show.

This is your chance to be on the ground floor of a new show set to launch in January.

The style of show will be segment and interview based, highlighting events and unique story telling here in Southern Colorado.

Requirements & Skills:

Strong ad-libbing and interview skills.

Producing

Scheduling

Familiarity with I-News

Familiarity With Edius Editing System

Content Preperation

A college degree in broadcasting or related major is preferred with at least 1-2 years’ experience.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Share the Host/Producer duties for our new hour long Lifestyle Show

Conduct interviews, gathers information and schedules guest.

Highlighting events and unique story telling.

Content preparation for the show

The ability to work as a team

Performs other duties as assigned.

Ensures station compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state and federal laws.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by visiting http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ or you may send your resume and cover letter to: Joe Cole, News Director, jcole@kxrm.com after you have applied on nexstar.tv/careers.

Pre-Employment Background Screenings required. EOE-M/F/D/V encouraged to apply.