COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the man who tried to steal a generator from a food truck in eastern Colorado Springs earlier this month..

Deputies said it happened between 6 and 7 a.m. November 5. The truck was parked on the property of a commercial kitchen on Omaha Boulevard in eastern Colorado Springs. Police said the suspect removed a bolt cutter from under his jacket and tried to steal the generator by cutting the padlocks. He was unsuccessful, but could still face charges including attempted theft and criminal mischief, according to deputies.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee. He was wearing a blue Broncos pullover jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He drove a 2003 to 2006 black GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck with a bed cover.

Surveillance photos of the suspect and truck are available above. Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Jennifer Arndt at JenniferArndt@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.