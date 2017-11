COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new home is open for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The new space includes The Hanger boutique for foster teens to pick out clothing and get some work experience. There’s also a more inviting area for supervised exchange and parenting time.

El Paso and Teller counties have among the highest numbers of child abuse and neglect cases in the state. With the new building, more volunteers will be trained, so more kids in the community will have an advocate.

“We can now train up to 60 advocates at a time, because we have a much larger training room,” interim executive director Mittie Pedraza said.

Pedraza said CASA’s goal is to serve every child who needs an advocate by 2020. Right now, they only have the resources to serve about 70 percent of children waiting for an advocate.