COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she punched an officer in the face at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 8 p.m., they got a call about a fight between two people at the Newport Square Apartments in the area of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. While officers were investigating, one of the people involved punched one of the officers in the face, according to police.

The suspect, 34-year-old Toni Gibson, was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, as well as domestic violence charges.

Police said the officer was not seriously injured.