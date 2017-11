COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Emerald Towers is a 55 and older apartment community that has been around since the 1960s.

This month, each of the 73 apartments got an eviction note pinned to the door, saying they needed to be moved out within 60 days. The apartment complex offered $500 if they could move out within 21 days.

On November 16, the Colorado Springs City Council President, Richard Skorman, County Commissioner for District 3, Stan VanderWerf, and various organizations from around the area met to discuss what they can do to help.

Skorman said the city is looking at, “About a 15,000 unit shortage for seniors over the next couple of years.”

Nancy lives at Emerald Towers, and says she found another place to live, but they might not have a unit available until February.

“I have a plan in place if push comes to shove, but I hope it doesn’t,” Nancy said.

Some at the meeting said the lack of affordable housing in the southern Colorado area isn’t just an Emerald Towers issue.

One attendee said, “This is hurting, not only our seniors, but this is hurting honest, hard-working people who want a place to call home.”

Skorman agreed, “We need to figure out ways, every way we can, to build more affordable housing in this community… And we need to get it done as soon as we can.”

The Coalition for Compassion and Action is taking the reigns of fundraising and providing support for the seniors who are facing this emergency. The coalition’s board chair said she’s happy with how Skorman and VanderWerf are helping.

“Many of these people don’t have places to go, they don’t have family in the area, they don’t have money,” Dawn Halliburton-Rudy, Board Chair of Coalition for Compassion and Action, said.

The City, County, and organizations are still needing help with people to help move these seniors, trucks, and even money.

If you wish to help, contact the Coalition for Compassion and Action, or donate on their website at: https://compassionandaction.org/