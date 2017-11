COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Pueblo-based Non-profit is taking over the operations at El Paso County’s Detox Facility. It comes after the El Paso County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the agreement Thursday.

The El Paso County Detox Facility has been around since 2009, but since April of last year they’ve been looking to transition the Facility from County operations to a Community Provider.

The need to transition operations came after medical experts expressed concern over the social detox model the facility is operating under, saying the center needs to be staffed by medically trained experts.

The Non-profit taking over is called, Crossroads’ Turning Points, Inc., and come December they’ll be taking over operations at El Paso County’s Detox Facility.

According to Crossroads’ CEO, Leroy Lucero, they’ll be shifting the facility to a, ‘social, medical triage model.’

The change in facility model means, each shift, Crossroads’ will have two or three staff working; one with a medical background, the other a case worker.

“They will work as a team in order to properly evaluate whether an individual needs to go to the ER,” said Leroy Lucero, CEO, Crossroads’ Turning Points, Inc.

With the upgrade in Staff, Crossroads’ will be able to determine if all clients have proper insurance coverage.

“We’re not a medical provider, so with Crossroads’ coming into El Paso County, they can bill Medicaid,” said Julie Krow, Executive Director, El Paso County Department of Human Services.

Right now, Crossroads’ has an office in Colorado Springs and will be working out of the current El Paso County’s Detox Facility. In the future, the Non-profit will evaluate whether a second location is needed.

“Because right now, one location services Colorado Springs as a whole, and you know being a metropolitan, it is very large for clients to make their way from the north side to the south side, which is next to the jail,” said Lucero.