COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two men robbed one person and tried to rob another in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Everett Street, which is near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The victim was leaving for work when he was approached by two men with handguns. The men took the victim’s wallet and tried to take his car, according to police. When the victim resisted, the suspects left.

About five minutes later, the same suspects approached a man who was walking his dog on Waldean Street and demanded his wallet. When the victim refused, the suspects left, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.