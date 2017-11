CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Investigators are continuing to look into “an allegation of impropriety” at the office of Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr.

The investigation, which was requested by Fremont County commissioners, began in October.

Police said Thursday that they have executed nine search warrants so far. They are sifting through more than seven years of financial records related to the personal and professional accounts of Katie and Chad Barr.

Barr has “voluntarily removed herself from the operations” of her office during the investigation, according to county commissioners. Chief Deputy Clerk Dotty Gardunio is filling the position in her absence.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.