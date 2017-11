CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man was arrested and 12 other people were cited during an anti-crime operation at a Cañon City park Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they conducted the operation at Rudd Park on College Avenue after receiving several complaints from residents about loitering, drug use, and other disorderly conduct at the park.

Police said Kenneth Elliot, 34, of Cañon City was arrested on multiple charges for possessing and distributing drugs and drug paraphernalia. Twelve other people received summons for various violations, including marijuana possession, unlawful conduct on public property, careless driving, littering, and smoking in public parks.