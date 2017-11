COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hiring 900 employees for temporary jobs in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Applications for the jobs will be accepted starting December 15. Job seekers are invited to apply through the USAJOBS website during these time frames:

December 15-21: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs

January 26-February 1: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other jobs

Jobs are available in a variety of categories, including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology, and administrative support.

>> Visit the Forest Service website for a list of job opportunities.