DENVER — Accepting those with facial differences is the goal of an award winning book called “Wonder.”

Now it’s a movie that premieres Friday, but on Thursday some special Colorado kids are got a special screening of the film and got to learn the lessons it shares.

These kids are usually a group that usually struggles to fit in, because they seem a little different.

“There can be bullies and mean kids,” said Mathew, alongside his brother Noah.

“There’s some asymmetry, their speech could be different,” said Amber Kerr, a Colorado Springs Registered Nurse for cleft patients.

Children’s Hospital Colorado hosting the red carpet movie premiere event to make these kids feel like stars.

Growing up with a cleft herself, she hope this movie will cut down stereotypes.

“I think this movie is a great way to bring awareness about these special kids, that a lot of people don’t get to see, like I do,” said Kerr.

A good flick accompanied with buttered popcorn, of course.

Some kids could relate a lot to the main character August Pullman (Auggie) who was born with facial differences.

“Auggie got bullied a lot, and I know how it how it feels,” said Sean, a cleft patient. “His face, I get that a lot, people stay away from me.”

The movie shared a message of compassion and acceptance.

“It was a great movie,” said Joshua, a cleft patient. “My favorite part was when he was defending himself, and he wasn’t afraid to defend himself.

The theme of the movie is: you can’t blend in, when you were born to stand out.