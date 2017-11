COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “Titanic” will return to select AMC theaters nationwide for an exclusive one-week engagement to celebrate the film’s 20-year anniversary.

The exclusive engagement starts Dec. 1. Tickets are now on sale through Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and online. Each ticket includes a free digital movie download of “Titanic” redeemable at paramountmovies.com while supplies last.

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.,” said filmmaker and director James Cameron. “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better.”

There are two participating theaters in Colorado Springs — AMC CLASSIC Colorado Springs 10 at 1550 Pulsar Drive, and AMC Chapel Hills 13 at 1710 Briargate Boulevard.

Written and directed by James Cameron, the 1997 film won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Learn more here.