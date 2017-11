SWINK, Colo. — Six miles east of the Swink School in Swink, Colorado, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office said three Swink students wrote the names of 42 students, faculty, and staff, with the intention to kill them. They are calling it a hit list.

The three students were taken into custody on Monday, and have since been released on a $1,000 bond. They are now facing charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and interference with a school.

“I woke up, it was just a regular day,” Lexi Bradshaw, a sophomore at Swink, said. “Then I went to school, and everybody was talking about this list, and I was like, what list?”

She soon found out, it was a list of people written in Sharpie on the concrete under a gazebo at La Junta City Park.

The Swink students we spoke to said the three arrested kids kept to themselves and didn’t talk to many people.

“Everybody’s really close, and you wouldn’t think that anyone would think to do anything like that,” Bradshaw said.

Swink’s population is less than 1,000 people, and around 300 kids go to Swink School.

Alexa Laird is a senior at Swink School, and her little brother was on the list.

“He didn’t understand why his name was on the list,” she said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t even talk to those kids, I’m not even friends with them.'”

Senior Acelin Lucero said some of her friends just thought kids were being kids.

“Some made jokes of it, but I think when it really got down to business and they really figured out that it wasn’t a joke anymore, they really kinda got uneasy and kinda freaked out by it,” Lucero said.

But Bradshaw thought of what could have really happened.

“Some of the nicest people I know, and the most caring people were on that list,” Bradshaw said. “The thought of, everything could’ve ended that day, and never see anyone else ever again.”

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is still asking that anyone with any information on this case to call their office at 719-384-5941. They are also wanting to speak with everyone whose name is on the list.