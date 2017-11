DENVER, Colo. — Expect new ticketing and seating procedures at Red Rocks Amphitheatre starting with the 2018 concert season.

Tickets purchased in the first four rows at the popular concert venue must be used by their original purchaser, according to the new procedures announced by Denver Arts and Venues on Wednesday.

The change was made in response to complaints and a federal discrimination lawsuit that was filed by people with disabilities, said Brian Kitts, director of Denver arts and Venues marketing and business development.

They charged the city- and county-owned concert venue has an area for handicapped seating but anyone, regardless of disability, was allowed to sit in the specialized area.

The lack of enforcement routinely caused issues during popular events with limited seating availability, according to the lawsuit.

Anyone who buys tickets in the first row will be asked to verify they need handicap seating when they buy a ticket and will be asked for identification when seated.

The second, third and fourth rows are being included because they are susceptible to being put on the secondary market. Those rows are sometimes reserved for vision- or hearing-impaired customers.

