COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police and City Council members held a public meeting Wednesday, November 15, asking citizens’ thoughts on bringing back red light cameras.

Photo red light enforcement uses high resolution cameras to snap images of drivers and license plates when they run a red light. The violator then receives a $75 summons in the mail that they can either pay or contest in court.

The current proposal would result in red light cameras at four intersections beginning sometime in 2018 and could expand to another six intersections in the future.

From October of 2010 to about Halloween of 2011, red light cameras were at four intersections across town. Two officers were in charge of reviewing the photos of violations. Police Chief Pete Carey says he made the decision to assign those cops to the downtown area because at the time that was a bigger need, but that has since changed and traffic safety is the number one concern of citizens.

About two dozen people showed up to the public meeting with fiery comments coming from the crowd.

While Chief Carey says statistics show red light cameras make streets safer, many are questioning if it’s more about the money being generated from the $75 summons.

Kanda Calef said, “This is not to keep us safer, again, the data does not support anything that they are doing here. The second thing is we’re legislating everybody for a few people’s accidents.”

According to Chief Carey, all revenue from summonses will go to the city’s general fund.

Citizens brought up another issue on how studies show rear-end collisions actually increase in intersections with red light cameras.

“The reality is that rear-end accidents are not as dangerous.” Chief Carey said. “Yes people go to the hospital, yes people get killed in those kinds of intersection accidents, so my hope is it will reduce all accidents after a certain time period.”

One person at the meeting said, “It worked really well in Boulder in Denver and it does make you more aware so even other intersections that don’t have red light cameras, you just become a better driver overall.”

Chief Carey says he plans on using non-sworn or retired officers to review the violations caught by red light cameras and while the plan is still in talks, those in opposition think it’s a done deal.

“It was clear by Police Chief Carey that it’s been decided. There is not a debate.” Calef said. “This is just a listening tour to make citizens feel good that they’ve been heard but they basically said let’s get it done and then we’ll see if the data backs it.”

“At this point I believe based on everything I hear about the dangers of traffic violations in the city, it is something we should move forward with so I’m going to do this with a lot of thought though,” said Chief Carey.

According to Chief Carey, he now plans on finding a business that can provide the red light camera service. He says he would then go back to City Council and let them know they’re going forward with the process, but City Council doesn’t get the final say. It’s Chief Carey who will ultimately make the decision.