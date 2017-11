COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Walmart on Platte Avenue in eastern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim parked near the store and was walking along Platte Avenue when he was confronted by another man. The man said something to him, then shot him in the chest, according to police.

The victim was treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Police said no suspects have been identified.