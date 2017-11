Related Coverage Pedestrian dies in crash on west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash in western Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on North 30th Street near the intersection with West Bijou Street. John Davis, 65, of Colorado Springs was crossing the road when he was hit by a pickup truck that was headed southbound, according to police. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Davis is the 33rd person to die in a traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs, according to police. At this time last year, there were 30.