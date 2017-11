Related Coverage One killed, several others injured in eastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the driver who died in a crash on Platte Avenue in eastern Colorado Springs Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Platte Avenue near the intersection with Wooten Road. Police said 39-year-old Scott Sisk of Colorado Springs was headed eastbound when he lost control of his van. He crossed the median and hit an SUV that was headed westbound.

Police said Sisk died on the scene. All five people in the SUV were taken to the hospital, and four of them have been released.

Police said they are still investigating the crash, but no charges are expected to be filed.

Police said Sisk is the 32nd person to die in a traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 30.