FOX21 News is expanding and we are seeking a full-time: Photographer/Editor for our evening newscasts.

Position Summary:

The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports. This position will also include the opportunity to shoot news. The ideal candidate will work well under deadline pressure and love the concept of teamwork. At least 2 years experience working at a broadcast television station preferred. Familiarity with I-News, EDIUS Editing system and Ross automated system is certainly a plus.

Requirements & Skills:

• Minimum two year experience working in news photography/editing.

• Experience with other broadcast related equipment.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

• Ability to work extended hours, as needed.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Shoots and edits video for news reports solo and with reporters.

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.

Sets up, composes and executes video shots.

Utilizes mobile technology to post to station digital and social media sites.

Maintains video equipment.

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.

Conduct interviews, gathers information in the field.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Ensures station compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state and federal laws.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by visiting http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ or you may send your resume and cover letter to: Joe Cole, News Director, jcole@kxrm.com after you have applied on nexstar.tv/careers.

Pre-Employment Background Screenings required. EOE-M/F/D/V encouraged to apply.