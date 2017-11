PUEBLO, Colo. — A person of interest in the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling was arrested in Denver on Monday for a warrant out of Pueblo.

Donthe Lucas was arrested in connection with a September robbery that happened in the 100 block of W. Mesa Avenue, near Interstate 25 and Elm Street.

His brother, Duschon Lucas, was also arrested in connection with the crime. Duschon was taken into custody on Tuesday in Pueblo.

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared February 4, 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo. She was supposed to meet Donthe, her boyfriend at the time, at the Walmart on Northern Avenue.