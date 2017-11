COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Fillmore Street earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. November 1 on Fillmore Street just west of Cascade Avenue. Police said Jonathan Pope, 52, of Colorado Springs was crossing the street in the middle of the block where there is no crosswalk when he was hit by a car. Police said the driver immediately stopped to help Pope.

On Sunday, Pope died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed against the driver. Police said the driver was not speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Pope is the 34th person to die in a traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 30.