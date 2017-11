The FOX21 News Department Is Seeking An Experienced:

Morning Meteorologist – 4 Hour Newscast

Position Summary:

The Meteorologist forecasts weather conditions, produce and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching coordinating weather programming and other content.

Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

This job description is not a complete description of the responsibilities that accompany this career opportunity. Other duties may be assigned at the discretion of the supervisor.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by visiting http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ or you may send your resume and cover letter to: Joe Cole, News Director, jcole@kxrm.com after you have applied on nexstar.tv/careers.

Pre-Employment Background Screenings required. EOE-M/F/D/V encouraged to apply.