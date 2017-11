FOX21 News is seeking a Master Control Operator!

JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for creating, maintaining, and ensuring compliance with master control standard operating procedures.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities :

Operate all equipment associated with the master control system.

Keeps all stations in compliance with FCC rules and regulations governing television broadcasters including EAS requirements, closed captioning logs and compliance with the FCC Children’s Television Act

Responsible for airing programs and breaks in accordance with the broadcast log while monitoring simultaneously-occurring sports/special events and have rapid reaction time to selectively pinpoint and correct problems.

On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs.

Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use.

Preperation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts)

Inputs discrepancy reports for each station, Dub & Purge list completion & verification.

Support the operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments.

Other duties as assigned.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Detail oriented.

Strong communication skills.

Skills in the operation of digital and analog broadcast equipment, software, and data transfer networks and devices.

Education/Experience : Previous TV Master Control experience preffered.

Training/Equipment: State of the art broadcast equipment and software.

Work Environment/Physical Requirements : Position requires lifting up to 50 pounds. This position is High stress environment with deadline pressures. he hours may vary due to organizational needs and or requirements. Position may require work on weekends and holidays.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********