COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he led officers on a chase in eastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they got a call about a possible kidnapping in the area of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. When officers went to the area, they found the suspect car parked at the Citadel Crossing shopping center. When the driver saw the officers, he sped away, leading them on a chase.

The car was stopped at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and San Miguel Street. Police talked to everyone in the car and determined the kidnapping report was unfounded. They arrested the driver , 23-year-old Keene Mason, for vehicular eluding and other traffic charges.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.