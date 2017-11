COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of National Apprenticeship Week, a group of local high school students got a glimpse into the construction industry on Wednesday.

It was all hands on deck at Heating and Plumbing Engineers in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning as students participated in three different stations for a hands-on educational experience.

According to the Department of Construction Management at CSU, Colorado is expected to add more than 60,000 new construction jobs by 2023.

That’s good news for the economy, but companies still need to fill those positions with skilled workers.

“A lot of kids these days have been told they have to go to college and for some, that’s not really what they like to do,” said JP Kennel, production manager at Heating and Plumbing Engineers. “They want to work with their hands, be out in the environments, and not necessarily stuck in a building, and this gives them that opportunity.”

The program provides young women and men with a four-year education in a specific trade, and they graduate debt-free with a job already waiting for them.