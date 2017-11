COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local law enforcement agencies are reminding citizens to be alert and help in preventing criminal activity.

“Today, individuals use social media sites to communicate events, celebrations, gatherings, and parties. The result of this form of communication is the message can draw uninvited guests with poor intentions, especially underage youth who may be tempted to drink. The uninvited guest or guests who insert themselves in social events, gatherings, and parties, have at times “crashed” the event with activities focused on criminal enterprises that may include fighting, robbery, burglary, theft, weapons violations, and other more serious crimes against persons and property, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Police mentioned the Oct. 29 triple shooting in north Colorado Springs, where three people were shot at a large house party near Northwind and Vickers Drives.

“Local police and sheriff departments strive to reduce crime and increase public safety with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for all of our citizens. However, we cannot do it alone and feel that in order to accomplish this goal, we must partner with our citizens in preventing criminal activity,” CSPD said. They issued the following tips:

Be diligent in knowing the type of event you and/or your family is attending, how the event was communicated, and recognizing those in attendance.

Remain vigilant and report any suspected unsupervised loud parties, large crowds in a residential setting, underage or excessive drinking/drug use, and illegally parked or driven vehicles. These are all reasonable grounds to alert law enforcement of potential problems.

Inform your Neighborhood Watch Captains of any similar activity so they may assist law enforcement with both monitoring and communicating possible problems in advance.

For more information, contact your local law enforcement agency.