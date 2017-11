AURORA, Colo. — A blind man in Aurora is counting his blessings after a stranger saved him from walking out in front of an oncoming train.

It happened on Thursday at RTD’s Peoria station in Aurora.

On the bottom right of your screen, watch as the man approaches the train crossing just before he steps onto the track. A Good Samaritan grabs him and pulls him back, just seconds before an approaching light rail train arrived at the crossing.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

KUSA caught up with the man, who is now looking for the guy who stepped in and saved his life, saying he wants to thank him.

The man told KUSA his Good Samaritan has afforded him a chance to watch his seven grandchildren grow up, and he will always remember his kindness.