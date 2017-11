COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the most part, prostitution has left street corners and moved online.

A quick search of Backpage.com reveals hundreds of ads featuring seemingly willing participants, but looks can be deceiving. Many, even those of legal age, are there against their will.

Twenty-four year-old Tori, of Colorado Springs, was one of those women.

“My whole life, all I have ever longed for, was to be loved,” said Tori. “I just wanted someone to tell me that they loved me.”

Raised in what she described as an abusive home, Tori went searching in all the wrong places.

She finally found a sense of belonging while serving as a volunteer with a nonprofit organization that offers hamburgers to the homeless on Sunday nights. She hit it off with two women, fellow volunteers.

“These two girls come into my life and say ‘You’re never going to want for anything. I’m always going to provide for you. I’m always going to be there for you. You’re going to get Christmases and birthdays and we’re going to celebrate you and who you are. We care about you,'” she said. “To me, that was everything I’ve ever wanted.”

It sounded so perfect and so innocent at first, but soon, the two women wanted something in return.

“They suggested that we do work and pay some bills,” Tori said. “I was all for it. I was all for the nice car. I just wanted to keep them happy. I wanted to keep my family.”

Tori was 20 years old when this began.

“Basically, I saw myself as an escort and I never saw it as human trafficking until I actually got out of it,” she said.

The women who sold her soon turned violent.

“I wasn’t allowed to eat unless I saw a certain amount of men per day, but there were also days where I’d have to sit on the couch and hold still while she broke my toes with hammers,” she said.

Tori said she wound up in the hospital three or four times, the worst injuries happening after Tori had the gall to say “no” to a request by her traffickers. One of the women unleashed her pitbull.

“By the end, I had to have my arm sewn back on,” she said.

The men who paid for Tori were none the wiser.

“They don’t know that sometimes we can’t escape,” she said. “This is our life. This is what we have to do in order to stay alive. In reality, those people don’t see you as human at all.”

Tori said she saw clients out of the apartment where she lived — the Newport Square Apartments on South Academy Boulevard. She said they got heavy traffic from the Copperhead Road bar across the street.

On the nights she went out on calls, she was forced to lie down in the backseat, so she didn’t know exactly where she was going, but Tori said she recognized Flying Horse Ranch, Boulder, and Vail.

She said her clients ran the gamut in terms of income and status.

Tori said a pastor from the very church she attended while growing up paid her for sex one night. He didn’t recognize her.

“It’s police officers, it’s judges, it’s pastors, it’s teachers, people you’d never suspect,” she said.

She believes hundreds of women and girls are being trafficked in Colorado Springs.

“Some of them aren’t here anymore because they’ve been killed,” she said.

In the roughly two years Tori was trafficked, she estimates her pimp and the madame made almost $1 million on her body, but Tori was left with an empty bank account.

One dark night, she realized either her traffickers would kill her or she would eventually take her own life.

Someone else suspected it too. The leader of the organization in which Tori volunteered got her alone, locked her in his car, and called the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline.

As is often the case in stories like this, Tori’s case was investigated, then dropped because of insufficient evidence.

“My heart’s broken because I know they’re out there doing it to someone else,” she said.

Tori can’t erase the past. She’ll have a criminal record for the rest of her life for crimes committed while under the spell of her traffickers, but things are finally looking up. She’s now working for Free Our Girls, a nonprofit that helping women and girls just like her.

“I got to a place where I can finally say I’m okay,” she said. “I won.”