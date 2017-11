COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We met Colonel Jack Fischer on Tuesday when he spoke to the Air Force cadets at his alma mater.

He said after being in the space station for about 5 months, traveling around talking to people is fun.

After 136 days in space and two space walks, Col. Fischer is traveling all around Colorado on another mission.

“I’ve been talking to folks at the Air Force base, at the Academy. I’m an Academy graduate. I went to UCCS yesterday afternoon,” said Col. Fischer. “It’s easier to make kids in elementary school and middle school laugh than it is to make a room full of adults.”

He visited Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“[In] Any town, I always try to stop by the Children’s Hospital. We spent a lot of time in hospitals [with] our daughter growing up,” he said.

His daughter was born with a cleft palate and then developed thyroid cancer. So he knows the pain.

“It’s nice to be able to come out and get their mind off something, get their mind off of being here, if even for a moment,” he said.

Next stop was the Boys and Girls Club, where they asked a lot of questions.

“I asked, ‘What is it like being in space?’” said kiddo Tiran Charles.

Tiran’s mom says he has been interested in space since he was four-years-old.

“I can learn everything about space so I can be the first person to Mars,” said Charles. “I can see the soils and if there is any different life forms.”

He wants to make big discoveries and share them with others just like Col. Fischer shared with him.

“I would want to share that stuff with them so they also have the opportunity to be one of the first people on Mars. So it can be a competition, I like competitions,” he said.

It looks like Col. Fischer’s mission is accomplished.