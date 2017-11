COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Coming into Saturday’s match up with Wyoming, fullback Jacob Stafford knew it was going to be a gritty game between two teams that wanted to win.

“For me personally, I don’t really get into the smack talk really that much, but I do like the intensity of things. A little bit of chippiness is good as long as it doesn’t go over the edge,” Stafford said.

The senior from Shiner, Texas rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and has become a fixture on the Falcons offense.

“It is great to be able to contribute to the team in that respect. You know, I am just happy to help out where I can. Also, happy to be able to take on a bigger role as the year has gone on,” he said.

“You know, Jacob Stafford is just an incredible worker in his physical and mental toughness. His commitment, his durability, he is everything you want in a football player. And it has been pretty neat to see some of the production he has had here over the last month or so,” said head coach Troy Calhoun.

Sure, Stafford enjoys the playing time, but there is one skill he believes he has sharpened even more.

“My toughness is definitely is elevated that much. Coming from a small high school in Texas, you are kind of sheltered and protected, you don’t see a lot of the outside world. And here, it is a lot of competition, and you are really fighting for that spot everyday to be able to get on the field,” he said.

The senior may have just recently put his name all over the box score, but he has been a notable name among his peers since day one at the Academy.

“Great, great leader and not necessarily because he says a great deal, you know, in terms of what he may verbally articulate. Yet, he is a super, super example. He is a hard worker, trustworthy, dependable, all the intangibles you want in another human being on your team, said Calhoun.

“From that respect I really just want to show them the right way, not necessarily, I can preach all day but for me, I would rather my actions speak louder than my words,” said Stafford.