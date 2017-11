OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Three high school students have been released on a $1,000 bond after the Otero County Sheriff’s Office says they were conspiring to commit first degree murder, and interfere with the Swink School.

The three students appeared in court on Wednesday and the hearing was continued until December 5. The Sheriff’s Office said the purpose of this continuance is to allow each of them to seek legal counsel.

The three kids wrote over 40 names on the sidewalk at La Junta City Park. The list included names of students, teachers, and staff from all Swink School departments.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to come forward. If you know anything, call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-384-5941.