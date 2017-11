DALLAS — If you’ve ever flown the friendly skies, you may recall that before the plane takes off, a pre-flight safety presentation by one or two flight attendants always takes place.

Question is — do you pay attention?

Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Nov. 9 from Dallas to Las Vegas were in for quite the surprise when the unique, entertaining demonstration took place.

Passenger Samantha Lynch Kintner caught it all on camera and posted it to Facebook.

“Everyone thought he was hilarious,” Kintner told WIS. “He was funny throughout the flight.”

Southwest Airlines called their flight attendant, Nicholas Demore, one of their many valued employees.

The video has since been viewed over 27,000 times.