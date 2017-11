PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after police found a stolen car full of counterfeit cash at a Pueblo motel.

Police said around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were patrolling at the Rodeway Inn on Highway 50 West when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of New Mexico. Police talked to the woman sitting in the driver’s seat, who gave a fake name but was eventually identified as Michelle Salazar, 45. Police said Salazar had two warrants out of New Mexico.

Police searched the car and found large amounts of counterfeit cash, along with several devices used to make the counterfeit money.

Police said they found the second suspect, 38-year-old Martin Chavez, in a nearby hotel room. There was more counterfeit money in the room, according to police.

Police said the counterfeit money totaled nearly $18,000, in denominations of $20, $50, and $100.

Police said Salazar was jailed on charges of criminal impersonation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and forgery/counterfeiting, along with the unrelated warrants. Chavez was jailed on charges of tampering with physical evidence.