LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A video showing Jelani the gorilla at the Louisville Zoo has taken on the world by storm!

In the viral video, Jelani appears to ask a man to swipe right as he scrolls through pictures on his cell phone.

Sierra Anderson, who posted the video on social media, captioned the hilarious video, “Dude was showing the gorilla pictures of female gorillas and he for real is like ‘next one please.'”

According to Louisville Zoo, Jelani has lived at the zoo since 2002 after he was born at Lincoln Park Zoo in 1997. At his current enclosure, Jelani lives with three other male silverbacks named Bengati, Kicho and Cecil.

“He is a laid-back individual and sometimes likes to look at the cellphone photos and videos of guests,” reads Jelani’s biography on the zoo’s website.

The video has since been retweeted over 123,000 times and liked over 230,000 times.