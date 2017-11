NEW YORK CITY — Need a holiday gift for a friend or family member who has everything?

You might be able to wow them with a ball of yarn made out of sterling silver for $9,000.

If that’s too rich for your blood, or you’re buying for a math wizard, how about a $425 protractor?

It’s all part of the “Everyday Objects” collection launched by Tiffany and Company.

The luxury retailer best known for its expensive diamonds and other high-end jewelry is offering its own twist on the mundane.

It says beautiful things should not be limited to special occasions.

Shoppers that agree can purchase objects like a decorative bird’s nest for $10,000, or a silver pencil sharpener that retails for $275.

Tiffany’s flagship store in New York City also opened a restaurant last Friday, giving shoppers the chance to have “breakfast at Tiffany’s.”