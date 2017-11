If you didn’t get your hands on a pair of Stove Top’s Thanksgiving Dinner Pants, you’re out of luck for now!

Stuffing brand Stove Top began selling the festive pants Monday morning. The waistband stretches to two-times its original size, allowing for plenty of room for extra helpings of turkey and mashed potatoes.

The pants, which were being sold online for just under $20, seemed to be a hit since the company says they’ve completely sold out.

“Unfortunately, there are no leftovers,” Stove Top said on their website. “Limited-edition, high-fashion Stove Top Thanksgiving Dinner Pants are all sold out.”

A few people took to social media to express their disappointment in missing out on the limited edition fashion piece.

To ease some of that pain, though, Stove Top says you can still download a copy of the Stove Top holiday card.

Learn more and watch the hilarious commercial at thanksgivingdinnerpants.com.