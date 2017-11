Related Coverage 5th annual Skate in the Park returns to Acacia Park for holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s that time of year, even though it doesn’t feel like winter.

The ice skating rink at Acacia Park opened on Tuesday and is open until January 15, 2018.

This is the only outdoor ice rink in town!

The grand opening event is Friday Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event begins with remarks by city leaders and skating demonstration by 2010 Olympian and U.S. Figure Skating Champion Mirai Nagasu.

Then from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the public can skate for free.

Also coming up on Saturday, Nov. 18 there will be the tree lighting and Santa will be there.

The event will have short holiday movies and crafts for kids. The giant tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

>> For more information on prices and daily schedules, tap here. <<