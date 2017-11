PUEBLO, Colo. — Lake Pueblo State Park is again inviting visitors to gather free firewood from the shorelines within park boundaries.

Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, driftwood found along the lake shores may be taken for free. No other wood, including limbs and branches on live or dead standing trees, may be gathered.

Permits are unlimited and can be obtained at the park’s Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Each permit will include a map that shows where wood may be gathered.

The wood and permits are free with a valid $7 day pass, or $70 annual park pass per vehicle.